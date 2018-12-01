Fatal crash in Paradise Hills involves parked rental box truck

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A 24-year-old woman driving a 2017 Ford Mustang died Saturday morning after a crash in the Paradise Hills area of San Diego.



Officers responded at 1:20 a.m. to the 6400 block of Garber Avenue and found the driver unconscious, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.



A preliminary investigation determined the woman was traveling southbound on Garber Avenue and, for an unknown reason, drifted to the right and crashed into an unoccupied parked rental box truck, Heims said.



She was transported to a hospital where she later died, he said.



Traffic Division detectives investigated the circumstances of the crash.