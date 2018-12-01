Fatal crash in Paradise Hills involves parked rental box truck

Temperatures remain cool through the weekend. Slight chance of light rain Saturday, mainly for the County mountains. Gusty winds remain through the weekend in the mountains and passes.
The search continues Saturday for the man suspected of holding up a U.S. Bank in Mission Valley at gunpoint.
A 24-year-old woman driving a 2017 Ford Mustang died Saturday morning after a crash in the Paradise Hills area of San Diego.
Police searched Saturday for a 48-year-old man suspected of using a gun to rob a convenience store in an Oak Park neighborhood in San Diego.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials conducted a drill at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry along the U.S.-Mexico border Saturday morning.
For more than a century the U.S. Postal Service has been helping Santa answer letters headed to the North Pole.
A power outage left much of downtown San Diego and surrounding areas without electrical service for several hours Friday.
A 21-year-old man was behind bars Friday on suspicion of leading Border Patrol agents on a high-speed pursuit that ended when he crashed the truck he was driving on Interstate 8 in Boulevard, killing three of the suspected undocumented immigrants riding unrestrained in the pickup and injuring the other seven.
Around 4,000 U.S. military members, including active- duty troops from Camp Pendleton, are likely to remain at the U.S.-Mexico border through the end of January, it was reported Friday.
A Northern California sheriff's office released harrowing body camera footage of a deputy who was nearly overrun by flames as he helped with evacuations the night the deadly Camp Fire swept through Paradise.