One man transported to hospital after attack in Mid-City area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was left with a skull fracture after a brutal and apparently random attack in Mid-City Saturday.

The attack happened around 10:30 a.m. on the sidewalk of University Avenue near 35th Street, according to San Diego Police Officer Sarah Foster.



A 36-year-old man and a 38-year-old man crossed paths while walking down the street, and the two exchanged words, though it wasn't clear what was said, according to Foster.



The 36-year-old -- the victim -- continued to walk east on University Avenue after the encounter, while the other man turned and followed him. Witnesses told police the suspect picked up an unknown object, possibly a rock, and wrapped it in a sweatshirt he was carrying, then struck the victim repeatedly in the head, Foster said.



The suspect tried to get away on foot but was apprehended by police a short distance away.



The victim had to be taken to a local hospital and was being treated for a skull fracture and a brain bleed, Foster said.



It wasn't clear if the two men know one another, and Foster said detectives were investigating.