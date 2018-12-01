One man transported to hospital after attack in Mid-City area

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man was left with a skull fracture after a brutal and apparently random attack in Mid-City Saturday.
The attack happened around 10:30 a.m. on the sidewalk of University Avenue near 35th Street, according to San Diego Police Officer Sarah Foster.
A 36-year-old man and a 38-year-old man crossed paths while walking down the street, and the two exchanged words, though it wasn't clear what was said, according to Foster.
The 36-year-old -- the victim -- continued to walk east on University Avenue after the encounter, while the other man turned and followed him. Witnesses told police the suspect picked up an unknown object, possibly a rock, and wrapped it in a sweatshirt he was carrying, then struck the victim repeatedly in the head, Foster said.
The suspect tried to get away on foot but was apprehended by police a short distance away.
The victim had to be taken to a local hospital and was being treated for a skull fracture and a brain bleed, Foster said.
It wasn't clear if the two men know one another, and Foster said detectives were investigating.
While she was in her bedroom, a North Park resident was nearly taken out by a car Saturday afternoon. The vehicle plowed through a wall at Caitlyn Faoliu’s apartment seconds after she got up from a nap.
It was a heartwarming holiday celebration Saturday for hundreds of local burn survivors, as Mission Valley's Fire Station 45 opened their doors for the Burn Institute's Annual Holiday Party where Santa met with firefighters, burn victims and their families.
Mexico inaugurated its new president Saturday who is promising sweeping reforms. Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s administration begins as thousands of Central American migrants are in his country, hoping to receive asylum in the United States.
A man was left with a skull fracture after a brutal and apparently random attack in Mid-City Saturday. The attack happened around 10:30 a.m. on the sidewalk of University Avenue near 35th Street, according to San Diego Police Officer Sarah Foster.
Temperatures remain cool through the weekend. Slight chance of light rain Saturday, mainly for the County mountains. Gusty winds remain through the weekend in the mountains and passes.
The search continues Saturday for the man suspected of holding up a U.S. Bank in Mission Valley at gunpoint.
A 24-year-old woman driving a 2017 Ford Mustang died Saturday morning after a crash in the Paradise Hills area of San Diego.
Police searched Saturday for a 48-year-old man suspected of using a gun to rob a convenience store in an Oak Park neighborhood in San Diego.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials conducted a drill at the Otay Mesa Port of Entry along the U.S.-Mexico border Saturday morning.
For more than a century the U.S. Postal Service has been helping Santa answer letters headed to the North Pole.