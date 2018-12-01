Car plows through wall of North Park apartment

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – While she was in her bedroom, a North Park resident was nearly taken out by a car Saturday afternoon.

The vehicle plowed through a wall at Caitlyn Faoliu’s apartment in the 4600 block of Ohio Street seconds after she got up from a nap..

“My head was right up there and all of a sudden it hit me right in the corner of my forehead and I got up in time and saw the glass and I was like oh there's a car in my room,” explained Faoliu. “Yes there is a car where my bed should be.”

A car smashed through the building’s wall just after 2 p.m. pushing the bed, Faoliu had been sleeping on, across the room.



“There was glass everywhere and the car ran into my room and luckily the car pushed my headboard far enough to the wall. I was okay,” said Faoliu.

Faoliu added that seconds before the impact, she had started getting up and believes that's what saved her.

“If I would have got up maybe two seconds later I would've been ran over.”

Faoliu suffered a few cuts and bruises on her forehead.

The driver of the vehicle wasn't injured. Faoliu said she lives next door and may have accidentally backed up when she meant to accelerate.