López Obrador inaugurated as Mexico's president

(NEWS 8) - Mexico inaugurated its new president Saturday who is promising sweeping reforms. Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s administration begins as thousands of Central American migrants are in his country, hoping to receive asylum in the United States.

Lopez Obrador represents one of the country's newer, leftist political parties and vows to transform the country while improving the lives of the poor. During the campaign, Lopez Obrador indicated he would not deter Central Americans.

His supporters in San Diego formed a coalition and are hopeful this means a new era of bi-national cooperation.

“I think it's an opportunity of hope for the first time in a long time,” said supporter Agustin Arreola.

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence attended the inauguration and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen will remain in Mexico Cty to work with the new government on addressing the migrant caravan at the U.S. border.

“She'll be remaining on to continue conversations with this new administration about reaching an agreement to permit the United States to process asylum applicants while individuals remain in Mexico,” explained Pence.

While thousands of migrants remain in Tijuana waiting for their turn to file asylum claims, some migrants are being moved out of the Benito Juarez Sports Complex, which housed thousands of people. This is because local authorities said the shelter was affected by the rain.

While a march protesting the long wait didn't materialize as expected on Saturday, some members were trying to illegally cross into the United States. Two border patrol agents were assaulted in separate incidents Friday night in Imperial Beach.

One case involved a man from El Salvador who took a swing at an agent. Another incident involved a group of men near Smuggler's Gulch, during which a man from Honduras elbowed an agent and fled.

Later those involved were arrested and the two men who assaulted the agents are facing prosecution.

