Utah, Northwestern to play in Holiday Bowl in San Diego on New Year's Eve

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Utah will face Northwestern in the Holiday Bowl on New Year's Eve at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium in a matchup of teams that lost their conference championship games, organizers announced Sunday.
Utah (9-4) lost to Washington, 10-3, Friday in the Pac-12 Conference title game.
Northwestern (8-5) lost to Ohio State, 45-24, in the Big Ten Conference title game Saturday night in a game it trailed 31-24 early in the fourth quarter.
The Holiday Bowl gets the second selection from the Pac-12 after the participants in the New Year's Six bowls. The Alamo Bowl selected Washington State with the first choice.
Utah and Northwestern will both be making their debuts in the Holiday Bowl, which has been played annually since 1978.
The Holiday Bowl has matched teams from the Pac-12 and Big Ten Conference since 2014.
Sunday, December 2 2018 4:37 PM EST2018-12-02 21:37:12 GMT
Utah will face Northwestern in the Holiday Bowl on New Year's Eve at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium in a matchup of teams that lost their conference championship games, organizers announced Sunday.
Utah will face Northwestern in the Holiday Bowl on New Year's Eve at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium in a matchup of teams that lost their conference championship games, organizers announced Sunday.
Friday, November 30 2018 2:07 PM EST2018-11-30 19:07:03 GMT
Saturday, December 1 2018 4:35 PM EST2018-12-01 21:35:25 GMT
(AP Photo/Bob Leverone, File). FILE - In this Dec. 2, 2017, file photo, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, center, links arms with players as they march on the field before the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Mia...
Pitt, with many doubting its chances against Clemson, has heard all this disrespect before.
Pitt, with many doubting its chances against Clemson, has heard all this disrespect before.
Friday, November 30 2018 1:53 PM EST2018-11-30 18:53:03 GMT
Friday, November 30 2018 5:31 PM EST2018-11-30 22:31:27 GMT
(AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez). Adrian Beltre laughs with his wife Sandra before being introduced in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. Beltre, who spent the last eight seasons of his Hall of Fame-caliber career with the Texas Rangers, formally ...
Adrian Beltre went into this offseason pretty sure he had played his last game after 21 big league seasons.
Adrian Beltre went into this offseason pretty sure he had played his last game after 21 big league seasons.
Friday, November 30 2018 12:36 PM EST2018-11-30 17:36:50 GMT
Friday, November 30 2018 5:31 PM EST2018-11-30 22:31:16 GMT
(AP Photo/Matt Rourke). Former Philadelphia Flyers general manager Ron Hextall speaks with members of the media during a news conference in Voorhees, N.J., Friday, Nov. 30, 2018. The Flyers fired Hextall on Monday, Nov. 26.
Former Philadelphia Flyers general manager Ron Hextall says he was stunned to be fired this week despite the franchise in last place in the Eastern Conference.
Former Philadelphia Flyers general manager Ron Hextall says he was stunned to be fired this week despite the franchise in last place in the Eastern Conference.
Friday, November 30 2018 1:10 PM EST2018-11-30 18:10:34 GMT
Friday, November 30 2018 4:39 PM EST2018-11-30 21:39:46 GMT
(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP, File). FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2015, file photo, Lindsey Vonn, of the United States, skis her way to victory during the women's World Cup super-G skiing event in Lake Louise, Alberta. Vonn is planning to come back ...
Lindsey Vonn is planning to come back for one more series of races at Lake Louise, Alberta, next season.
Lindsey Vonn is planning to come back for one more series of races at Lake Louise, Alberta, next season.
Friday, November 30 2018 12:57 PM EST2018-11-30 17:57:00 GMT
Friday, November 30 2018 4:11 PM EST2018-11-30 21:11:32 GMT
(Nancy Lane/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool, File). FILE- In this April 5, 2017, file pool photo, former New England Patriots tight end Aaron Hernandez looks back during his double murder trial in Suffolk Superior Court in Boston. Aaron Hernandez expect...
Newly released jailhouse telephone calls show that the late New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez expected to be released from jail and resume his football career shortly after his arrest on a murder charge.
Newly released jailhouse telephone calls show that the late New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez expected to be released from jail and resume his football career shortly after his arrest on a murder charge.