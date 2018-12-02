Utah, Northwestern to play in Holiday Bowl in San Diego on New Y - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Utah, Northwestern to play in Holiday Bowl in San Diego on New Year's Eve

Posted: Updated:
By City News Service
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Utah will face Northwestern in the Holiday Bowl on New Year's Eve at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium in a matchup of teams that lost their conference championship games, organizers announced Sunday.

Utah (9-4) lost to Washington, 10-3, Friday in the Pac-12 Conference title game.

Northwestern (8-5) lost to Ohio State, 45-24, in the Big Ten Conference title game Saturday night in a game it trailed 31-24 early in the fourth quarter.

The Holiday Bowl gets the second selection from the Pac-12 after the participants in the New Year's Six bowls. The Alamo Bowl selected Washington State with the first choice.

Utah and Northwestern will both be making their debuts in the Holiday Bowl, which has been played annually since 1978.

The Holiday Bowl has matched teams from the Pac-12 and Big Ten Conference since 2014.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Ultimate Pigskin Picks

    Ultimate Pigskin Picks

    CBS 8 invite you to play along with other San Diego football fans each week and pick the winners!  See how you do against News 8's Sports Director, Kyle Kraska and win weekly prizes!

     

    CBS 8 invite you to play along with other San Diego football fans each week and pick the winners!  See how you do against News 8's Sports Director, Kyle Kraska and win weekly prizes!

     

  • San Diego State to face Ohio in Frisco Bowl

    San Diego State to face Ohio in Frisco Bowl

    Sunday, December 2 2018 6:13 PM EST2018-12-02 23:13:13 GMT

    San Diego State will face Ohio in the Frisco Bowl Dec. 19 in Frisco, Texas, extending the Aztecs bowl streak to nine consecutive seasons.

     

    San Diego State will face Ohio in the Frisco Bowl Dec. 19 in Frisco, Texas, extending the Aztecs bowl streak to nine consecutive seasons.

     

  • Utah, Northwestern to play in Holiday Bowl in San Diego on New Year's Eve

    Utah, Northwestern to play in Holiday Bowl in San Diego on New Year's Eve

    Sunday, December 2 2018 4:37 PM EST2018-12-02 21:37:12 GMT

    Utah will face Northwestern in the Holiday Bowl on New Year's Eve at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium in a matchup of teams that lost their conference championship games, organizers announced Sunday. 

     

    Utah will face Northwestern in the Holiday Bowl on New Year's Eve at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium in a matchup of teams that lost their conference championship games, organizers announced Sunday. 

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.