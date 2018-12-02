County of San Diego recommendations on how to survive a significant earthquake

SAN DIEGO (COUNTY NEWS CENTER) — The Anchorage, Alaska 7.0 magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami warning, which was later canceled, reminds us all to be prepared for these kinds of unpredictable disasters. Having a disaster plan and supplies and practicing your response with your family could mean escaping serious harm.
Residents who live in seismic zones like San Diego County should know what to do before, during and after a significant earthquake. Most people who are killed or injured during earthquakes are hurt by falling objects around them.
The County of San Diego’s Office of Emergency Services recommends that everyone in a family, including children, know how to drop, cover and hold. Practicing what to do during an earthquakes takes less than two minutes.
Watch video for what to do when an earthquake strikes.
Video by Autumn Endara. Click here to watch on YouTube.
For more specific situations, visit ShakeOut.org’s earthquake safety tips. You can also visit ReadySanDiego.org to learn more about earthquake safety or tsunamis.
An emergency family plan template is available in English, Spanish, Tagalog, Vietnamese, Japanese and Chinese. The template includes a list of important items to assemble in your disaster emergency kit.
In addition to making a plan for what to do during an earthquake, you can prepare by walking around your home and securing furniture and wall hangings to prevent items from falling over during intense shaking and injuring someone.
After a significant earthquake, you would want to be prepared for aftershocks, check yourself and others for injuries and check the structure for damage or gas leaks or fires.
Residents are also encouraged to register their cellphones on AlertSanDiego, the County’s emergency notification system and download the SD Emergency App at no cost.
While San Diego's dining scene shines from North County to Downtown, up and down the coast and everywhere in between, some notable local restaurants of yesteryear have come and gone. We dug a few out of the News 8 archives – some were iconic, some received mixed reviews, and some were controversial.
