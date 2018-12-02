Carpool lane extension process on Interstate 5 in North County San Diego to begin Sunday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Construction crews will begin eight to 10 weeks of night work starting Sunday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to begin the process of extending carpool lanes in both directions of Interstate 5 between Encinitas and Carlsbad.



According to the San Diego Association of Governments, the work will be focused on the preparation and placement of concrete barriers on the inside shoulder of I-5 in both directions to allow construction crews to work safely. SANDAG does not anticipate full interstate closures during work hours to be necessary but partial lane closures are to be expected. SANDAG estimates that the concrete barriers will remain in place on the shoulder of I-5 for roughly 18 months.



Crews will begin work Sunday to remove freeway striping on I-5 in both directions between Manchester Avenue and Palomar Airport Road and are expected to finish by Dec. 17. Work crews will restripe I-5 north and south Dec. 11-20 and will begin placing barriers on Dec. 18. All barriers are expected to be in place by early February.



The overarching project is part of San Diego County's Build NCC (North Coast Corridor) program, a 40-year, $700 million effort to repair and expand vehicle and rail transportation infrastructure throughout the county. Once completed, the county anticipates adding 13 miles of new carpool and high- occupancy vehicle freeway lanes, 1 1/2 miles of doubled railroad track, seven miles of bike and pedestrian paths and more than 1,200 acres of restored and preserved coastal habitat land.