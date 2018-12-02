Carpool lane extension process on Interstate 5 in North County San Diego to begin Sunday

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Construction crews will begin eight to 10 weeks of night work starting Sunday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to begin the process of extending carpool lanes in both directions of Interstate 5 between Encinitas and Carlsbad.
According to the San Diego Association of Governments, the work will be focused on the preparation and placement of concrete barriers on the inside shoulder of I-5 in both directions to allow construction crews to work safely. SANDAG does not anticipate full interstate closures during work hours to be necessary but partial lane closures are to be expected. SANDAG estimates that the concrete barriers will remain in place on the shoulder of I-5 for roughly 18 months.
Crews will begin work Sunday to remove freeway striping on I-5 in both directions between Manchester Avenue and Palomar Airport Road and are expected to finish by Dec. 17. Work crews will restripe I-5 north and south Dec. 11-20 and will begin placing barriers on Dec. 18. All barriers are expected to be in place by early February.
The overarching project is part of San Diego County's Build NCC (North Coast Corridor) program, a 40-year, $700 million effort to repair and expand vehicle and rail transportation infrastructure throughout the county. Once completed, the county anticipates adding 13 miles of new carpool and high- occupancy vehicle freeway lanes, 1 1/2 miles of doubled railroad track, seven miles of bike and pedestrian paths and more than 1,200 acres of restored and preserved coastal habitat land.
San Diego State will face Ohio in the Frisco Bowl Dec. 19 in Frisco, Texas, extending the Aztecs bowl streak to nine consecutive seasons.
Construction crews will begin eight to 10 weeks of night work starting Sunday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to begin the process of extending carpool lanes in both directions of Interstate 5 between Encinitas and Carlsbad.
The Anchorage, Alaska 7.0 magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami warning, which was later canceled, reminds us all to be prepared for these kinds of unpredictable disasters.
While San Diego’s dining scene shines from North County to Downtown, up and down the coast and everywhere in between, some notable local restaurants of yesteryear have come and gone. We dug a few out of the News 8 archives – some were iconic, some received mixed reviews, and some were controversial.
While San Diego’s dining scene shines from North County to Downtown, up and down the coast and everywhere in between, some notable local restaurants of yesteryear have come and gone. We dug a few out of the News 8 archives – some were iconic, some received mixed reviews, and some were controversial.
Utah will face Northwestern in the Holiday Bowl on New Year's Eve at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium in a matchup of teams that lost their conference championship games, organizers announced Sunday.
All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 will be closed from 10:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Sunday and continuing through Monday, according to the San Diego Association of Governments.
A man was attacked with a stun gun and stabbed in a fight early Sunday morning in Rolando, police said.
Police say a man missed the Oceanside harbor entrance and got caught in a swell early Saturday. His boat capsized just after midnight near the 1200 block of North Pacific Street.
Temperatures remained cool and gusty winds continued through the weekend in the mountains and passes. Dry offshore flow will develop early next week as surface high pressure builds in the Great Basin. More rain is expected midweek.
Police were searching Sunday for two men suspected of being involved in a shooting on an Encanto street.