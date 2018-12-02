San Diego State to face Ohio in Frisco Bowl

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego State will face Ohio in the Frisco Bowl Dec. 19 in Frisco, Texas, extending the Aztecs bowl streak to nine consecutive seasons.
San Diego State is 7-5, the Bobcats 8-4. This will be the first meeting between the teams. The Aztecs are 13-0-1 against Mid-American Conference teams.
We'll see you in Frisco in 17 days!#OneCityOneTeam | @FriscoBowlGame pic.twitter.com/gYi6KSVY8s— SDSU Football (@SDSUFootball) December 2, 2018
It's a @MountainWest vs @MACSports showdown!— Frisco Bowl (@FriscoBowlGame) December 2, 2018
We look forward to welcoming @sdsufootball and @OhioFootball to the @CityOfFriscoTx for the 2018 #DXLFriscoBowl!
We'll see you December 19 at @ToyotaStadiumTX and on @espn!
?? https://t.co/yj6qXv5wj3 pic.twitter.com/qmOksNfqX0
Howdy, @FriscoBowlGame. ??????— Ohio Football ?? (@OhioFootball) December 2, 2018
