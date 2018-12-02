San Diego State to face Ohio in Frisco Bowl - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego State to face Ohio in Frisco Bowl

By City News Service
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego State will face Ohio in the Frisco Bowl Dec. 19 in Frisco, Texas, extending the Aztecs bowl streak to nine consecutive seasons.

San Diego State is 7-5, the Bobcats 8-4. This will be the first meeting between the teams. The Aztecs are 13-0-1 against Mid-American Conference teams.

