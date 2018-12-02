Migrants moved after shutdown of makeshift camp in Tijuana

Utah will face Northwestern in the Holiday Bowl on New Year's Eve at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium in a matchup of teams that lost their conference championship games, organizers announced Sunday.
Gold Star families gathered on the USS Midway on Sunday to honor their fallen heroes. Dozens made personal ornaments to hang on a Christmas tree during the ceremony.
Hundreds of Central American migrants are settling into a new shelter further from the border. Officials say they were moved from a sports complex in Tijuana that was shut down because of sanitation issues.
San Diego State will face Ohio in the Frisco Bowl Dec. 19 in Frisco, Texas, extending the Aztecs' bowl streak to nine consecutive seasons.
Construction crews will begin eight to 10 weeks of night work starting Sunday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to begin the process of extending carpool lanes in both directions of Interstate 5 between Encinitas and Carlsbad.
The Anchorage, Alaska 7.0 magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami warning, which was later canceled, reminds us all to be prepared for these kinds of unpredictable disasters.
While San Diego’s dining scene shines from North County to Downtown, up and down the coast and everywhere in between, some notable local restaurants of yesteryear have come and gone. We dug a few out of the News 8 archives – some were iconic, some received mixed reviews, and some were controversial.
While San Diego’s dining scene shines from North County to Downtown, up and down the coast and everywhere in between, some notable local restaurants of yesteryear have come and gone. We dug a few out of the News 8 archives – some were iconic, some received mixed reviews, and some were controversial.
All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 will be closed from 10:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Sunday and continuing through Monday, according to the San Diego Association of Governments.
A man was attacked with a stun gun and stabbed in a fight early Sunday morning in Rolando, police said.
Police say a man missed the Oceanside harbor entrance and got caught in a swell early Saturday. His boat capsized just after midnight near the 1200 block of North Pacific Street.