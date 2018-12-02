Gold Star families honor their fallen heroes in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Gold Star families gathered on the USS Midway on Sunday to honor their fallen heroes. Dozens made personal ornaments to hang on a Christmas tree during the ceremony.
The holidays are a time of mixed emotions for many military families.
“It's still heart-wrenching, it still hurts,” said Patricia Weaver. “It's very heartbreaking to know that he's not here again for another Christmas.”
This will be Patricia's 8th Christmas without her son, Army Sergeant Jason Michael Weaver.
Back in March of 2011, the 22-year-old military police officer was killed by an IED while serving in Afghanistan.
"Every day is hard for me but during the holidays it's very difficult,” said Patricia.
In an effort to relieve some of that burden, the Navy's Gold Star program offers families a special way to honor their fallen loved ones by putting up memorial trees during the holiday season.
"We need to let them know they're never forgotten,” said Patricia. “They will always be in here in our hearts.”
Families at Sunday’s annual decorating ceremony on the USS Midway decorated the tree with personalized Christmas ornaments.
Many ornaments were adorned with pictures and messages of love for the servicemembers they've lost.
"And we all need to be proud of all of them. Not just my son, all of them,” said Patricia. “There's huge pride in me for what my son stood for. He stood for his country and by doing so he gave that ultimate sacrifice and I'm proud of him for that. And he will always be my hero, not just my son, not just my best friend, but my hero.”
Military officials ask that if you ever visit any of their Gold Star trees during Christmas time that you take the time to look at the ornaments to remember fallen heroes.
Utah will face Northwestern in the Holiday Bowl on New Year's Eve at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium in a matchup of teams that lost their conference championship games, organizers announced Sunday.
Gold Star families gathered on the USS Midway on Sunday to honor their fallen heroes. Dozens made personal ornaments to hang on a Christmas tree during the ceremony.
Hundreds of Central American migrants are settling into a new shelter further from the border. Officials say they were moved from a sports complex in Tijuana that was shut down because of sanitation issues.
San Diego State will face Ohio in the Frisco Bowl Dec. 19 in Frisco, Texas, extending the Aztecs' bowl streak to nine consecutive seasons.
Construction crews will begin eight to 10 weeks of night work starting Sunday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to begin the process of extending carpool lanes in both directions of Interstate 5 between Encinitas and Carlsbad.
The Anchorage, Alaska 7.0 magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami warning, which was later canceled, reminds us all to be prepared for these kinds of unpredictable disasters.
While San Diego’s dining scene shines from North County to Downtown, up and down the coast and everywhere in between, some notable local restaurants of yesteryear have come and gone. We dug a few out of the News 8 archives – some were iconic, some received mixed reviews, and some were controversial.
While San Diego’s dining scene shines from North County to Downtown, up and down the coast and everywhere in between, some notable local restaurants of yesteryear have come and gone. We dug a few out of the News 8 archives – some were iconic, some received mixed reviews, and some were controversial.
All northbound lanes of Interstate 5 will be closed from 10:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Sunday and continuing through Monday, according to the San Diego Association of Governments.
A man was attacked with a stun gun and stabbed in a fight early Sunday morning in Rolando, police said.
Police say a man missed the Oceanside harbor entrance and got caught in a swell early Saturday. His boat capsized just after midnight near the 1200 block of North Pacific Street.