Federal judge sets trial date for indicted congressman Duncan Hunter and his wife

Chaos and cracked roads after a magnitude 7.0 earthquake hit Alaska Friday, November 30. Even hours after the initial quake Dee, a San Diego native, and her husband were feeling the aftershocks, in fact they were speaking to News 8 when one hit. They live about 10 miles north of anchorage right near the epicenter of the tremor.
City work crews were dealing with a water main break in North Park on Monday. It started Monday morning in the 2000 block of Lincoln Street.
A federal judge Monday set a Sept. 10, 2019, trial date for recently re-elected Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Alpine, and his wife, who were indicted in August on charges they spent more than $250,000 in campaign funds on personal expenses.
Hundreds of Central American migrants are settling into a new shelter further from the border. Officials say they were moved from a sports complex in Tijuana that was shut down because of sanitation issues.
Cold mornings through Tuesday with slightly warmer high temperatures. Dry offshore flow will do little to increase temperatures through Tuesday.
Utah will face Northwestern in the Holiday Bowl on New Year's Eve at San Diego County Credit Union Stadium in a matchup of teams that lost their conference championship games, organizers announced Sunday.
Gold Star families gathered on the USS Midway on Sunday to honor their fallen heroes. Dozens made personal ornaments to hang on a Christmas tree during the ceremony.
San Diego State will face Ohio in the Frisco Bowl Dec. 19 in Frisco, Texas, extending the Aztecs' bowl streak to nine consecutive seasons.
Construction crews will begin eight to 10 weeks of night work starting Sunday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. to begin the process of extending carpool lanes in both directions of Interstate 5 between Encinitas and Carlsbad.
The Anchorage, Alaska 7.0 magnitude earthquake and subsequent tsunami warning, which was later canceled, reminds us all to be prepared for these kinds of unpredictable disasters.