Water service restored following main break in North Park

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — City work crews dealt with a water main break in North Park on Monday, but managed to prevent any serious damage or flooding.

It started Monday morning in the 2000 block of Lincoln Street.

Crews worked to make repairs and get water restored to nine customers who lost service.

In aerial footage taken earlier in the day the street where the break occurred is seen looking wet, but workers got there quickly before any serious issues were reported.

The main that broke is a 12-inch diameter concrete water main.

Water service was returned to those affected by Monday afternoon.

The cause is under investigation, though the area is no stranger to these types of things.

In October, a main broke near Idaho Street and Park Avenue causing significant damage.

The underground infrastructure is aging, something city officials are working to fix, but replacing all of the old water lines is going to take years.