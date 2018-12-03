Pedestrian struck, killed on freeway in Chula Vista - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Pedestrian struck, killed on freeway in Chula Vista

Posted: Updated:
By City News Service
Bio
Connect
Biography

CHULA VISTA (CNS) - A pedestrian was struck and killed on the South Bay Freeway in Chula Vista, authorities said Monday.

The crash was reported at 10:21 p.m. Sunday, when a white Ford Explorer was returned to its owner in the 300 block of D Street, the California Highway Patrol said.

The pedestrian was located at 11:40 p.m. in the gore point of the westbound South Bay Freeway at the southbound Jacob Dekema I-805 Freeway, the CHP said.

The medical examiner was called at 11:43 p.m. and the number 4 lane was shut down about 11:45 p.m., the CHP said.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.