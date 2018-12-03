San Diego food truck event this week to benefit Meals on Wheels

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — San Diego’s top food trucks are coming together for a special event to benefit a local charity.

The annual Share the Love Food Truck event will be held this Wednesday from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Kearny Mesa Subaru on Convoy Street. Local food trucks will be on site serving meals with proceeds going to Meals on Wheels San Diego County.

The foodie event is also challenging the food trucks to present their best chili with local celebrities judging their submissions. This year’s celebrity judges include Deborah Scott and Travis Swikard of the Cohn Restaurant Group, former Charger, Nick Hardwick and radio personality Brain Wilson.

Subaru is also raising money for Meals on Wheels by giving the nonprofit $250 for every new car purchased or leased at their dealership through Jan. 2, 2019.

Debbie Case, the CEO of Meals on Wheels San Diego County, stopped by Morning Extra to share more information about the event.