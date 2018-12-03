San Diego Bike Coalition hosts Holiday Joy Ride in Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (News 8) - The San Diego Bike Coalition is hosting the Holiday Joy Ride on December 6 to celebrate biking and the holidays.



Starting at 5:30 p.m. in Balboa Park bikers of all ages are invited to have a holiday joy ride through the park with the San Diego Bike Coalition. Bikes can be decorated with lights, and bikers are encouraged to wear holiday gear including sweaters, hats, and holiday socks.



Lightmeup Safety Lights will also be at the event to help bikers decorate their bikes with rope lights that wrap it around any part of a bike. For every purchase at the Holiday Joy Ride, $5 will be donated to the San Diego Bike Coalition to keep bikers safe.



After the bike ride there will be a holiday party along with a ceremony for the Golden Gear Awards, which honor those that have gone above and beyond to make San Diego bike friendly.

Members of the San Diego Bike Coalition will receive a discounted price on registration, and registration can either be done online or at the event. To register online and learn more about the Holiday Joy Ride visit the San Diego Bike Coalition website.