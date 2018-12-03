San Diego County offers pet safety tips for decking the halls

At least 670 structures were destroyed inside the Malibu city limits in last month's Woolsey fire, including more than 400 single- family homes with an estimated market value of at least $1.6 billion, was reported Monday morning.
A federal judge Monday set a Sept. 10, 2019, trial date for recently re-elected Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Alpine, and his wife, who were indicted in August on charges they spent more than $250,000 in campaign funds on personal expenses.
All furry friends are invited to take pictures with Santa at the Westfield Mission Valley Mall Wednesday, December 5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The San Diego Bike Coalition is hosting the Holiday Joy Ride on December 6 to celebrate biking and the holidays.
City work crews dealt with a water main break in North Park on Monday, but managed to prevent any serious damage or flooding.
Cold mornings through Tuesday with slightly warmer high temperatures. Dry offshore flow will do little to increase temperatures through Tuesday.
Time to deck the halls for the holidays but remember to keep pet safety in mind, so the most wonderful time of the year doesn’t go to the dogs, or rather the vet. H
San Diego State will face Ohio in the Frisco Bowl Dec. 19 in Frisco, Texas, extending the Aztecs bowl streak to nine consecutive seasons.
A pedestrian was struck and killed on the South Bay Freeway in Chula Vista, authorities said Monday.