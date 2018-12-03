Santa Paws invites all four-legged friends to meet Santa Clause

SAN DIEGO (News 8) - All furry friends are invited to take pictures with Santa at the Westfield Mission Valley Mall this week.



On Wednesday, December 5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mission Valley Mall, pet owners are invited to bring their furry friends to the Santa Set in Santa's Toy Shop near the Yard House for pictures. If owners want to skip the lines for pictures, reservations can be made online for a time with Santa.



Along with pictures, guests can win giveaways and there will be treats for the pets and owners along with coupons for Lazy Dog Restaurant and Bar. There will also be bandannas for all the pets to wear. Owners are asked to keep dogs on a leash at all times. To make reservations or find out more about the event visit the event page at the Westfield Mission Valley Mall website.