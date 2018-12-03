Safety tips for Christmas tree transport

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – AAA insurance estimates that about 50,000 car accidents a year are caused by Christmas trees falling off cars on the road. So if you are going out shopping for a tree, use caution so you can keep the experience joyful.

In many Christmas tree lots, workers are forbidden from helping customers tie a tree to the roof of a car. “Liability is an issue more and more every day,” said Gabe Lockman, Christmas tree lot operator.

“Everyone is excited about their Christmas tree and they go to tie them on and open their window and close the doors, then tie them on the car and they can’t open their doors. That is a blast to watch,” said Lockman.

At one Christmas tree lot in Mission Valley, workers wrap trees in netting – free of charge. “When we put the netting on the tree, it keeps it altogether. It keeps branches from flying so it doesn’t move side to side when it’s tied down,” said Lockman.

The safest way to transport a tree is inside the vehicle or in the back of pickup truck. If you do have to tie down to the roof, put a blanket down first to protect the car’s paint job. Always position the stump of the tree facing forward and always try to use strong, tie down straps as opposed to lightweight twine.

Damage to cars can range from scratched paint to torn door seals and distorted window frames – which can cost up to $1,500 to repair, according to a survey by AAA.

Keeping in mind basic safety tips and ensure a Christmas will arrive safely and ready for the family to decorate.

California vehicle code prohibits transporting cargo, such as a tree, in an unsafe manner, and driver can be held responsible for any cleanup or damage costs.