Oceanside workshop makes holiday toys for military children at Camp Pendleton

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Is it possible Santa's workshop is actually in Oceanside and not the North Pole?

In Monday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff meets the elves of the Ocean Hills Country Club who make it seem like it could be! 

More than 500 of the toys they created will be delivered to children at Camp Pendleton on Friday. 

