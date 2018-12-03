UC San Diego to use neutral terms: Latinx and Chicanx

From behind bars comes a story of hope and healing. Inmates at the Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility helped train service dogs for a wounded warrior and a child with autism. News 8's photojournalist Tim Blodgett introduces us to the special pups and shows how the program had a profound impact on everyone involved.
UC San Diego announced it has selected Latinx and Chicanx as terms to replace and refer to Latinos and Chicanos.
Is it possible Santa's workshop is actually in Oceanside and not the North Pole? In Monday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff meets the elves of the Ocean Hills Country Club.
AAA insurance estimates that about 50,000 car accidents a year are caused by Christmas trees falling off cars on the road. So if you are going out shopping for a tree, use caution so you can keep the experience joyful.
Over the weekend, thousands of Central American migrants facing dire conditions in Tijuana were moved to a new shelter. Officials say the migrants were moved from a sports complex that was shut down because of sanitation issues to a new facility near Otay Mesa.
A federal judge Monday set a Sept. 10, 2019, trial date for recently re-elected Rep. Duncan Hunter, R-Alpine, and his wife, who were indicted in August on charges they spent more than $250,000 in campaign funds on personal expenses.
At least 670 structures were destroyed inside the Malibu city limits in last month's Woolsey fire, including more than 400 single- family homes with an estimated market value of at least $1.6 billion, was reported Monday morning.
All furry friends are invited to take pictures with Santa at the Westfield Mission Valley Mall Wednesday, December 5 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The San Diego Bike Coalition is hosting the Holiday Joy Ride on December 6 to celebrate biking and the holidays.
City work crews dealt with a water main break in North Park on Monday, but managed to prevent any serious damage or flooding.