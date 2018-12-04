Poway: Jewish family's home vandalized with swastika - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Poway: Jewish family's home vandalized with swastika

Posted: Updated:

POWAY (NEWS 8) – A candlelight vigil was held Monday night in support of a Poway family who, according to authorities, were targeted in a hate crime involving the painting of a swastika on the side of their house.

The incident took place Sunday night – just hours after the start of the Jewish holiday Hanukkah. The Sheriff’s Department said it was called out to the Seibert’s home Sunday night just after 11 p.m.

On Monday, the family told News 8 they would not let an anti-Semitic symbol keep them from proudly celebrating their Jewish heritage. “I was in shock. I was in awe. I was disappointed. I felt personally attacked,” said Shawn Seibert.

To celebrate the first night of Hanukkah the Seibert family had lit the Star of David hanging in their front yard. They also had dreidel projections. “We put it up and the next thing you know, I have swastika on the side of my house and brake fluid on the roof the car. I don’t understand why people can’t co-exists and be peaceful,” said Debbie Seibert.

Debbie has since removed the hate symbol.

According to Debbie, her son Shawn awoke to get a drink of water Sunday night when he heard commotion outside. “I opened the door and shouted tat them – “what do you think you are doing?” Shawn believes it was two suspects who took off on foot.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department said it has its entire unit on the case and investigating the vandalism as a hate crime.

On Monday night, a vigil organized by Marianna Bacilla, was held against hate. “The family needed to know that the community supports them. Nobody should have to go through this alone,” she said.

“Just because they are a few small-minded individuals in the world, the rest of us will come together in times of strife and need,” said Shawn.

The Seiberts said the act of hate will not silence the tradition of their Jewish heritage. “The lights are on. I am not taking them down. They will be on for eight days,” said Debbie.

The Anti-Defamation League attended Monday’s vigil and said it is working with the Sheriff’s Department on the hate crime investigation.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Poway: Jewish family's home vandalized with swastika

    Poway: Jewish family's home vandalized with swastika

    Tuesday, December 4 2018 1:28 AM EST2018-12-04 06:28:55 GMT

    A candlelight vigil was held Monday night in support of a Poway family who, according to authorities, were targeted in a hate crime involving the painting of a swastika on the side of their house.

     

    A candlelight vigil was held Monday night in support of a Poway family who, according to authorities, were targeted in a hate crime involving the painting of a swastika on the side of their house.

     

  • Death toll drops to 85 at Camp Fire; 11 people remain missing

    Death toll drops to 85 at Camp Fire; 11 people remain missing

    Tuesday, December 4 2018 12:25 AM EST2018-12-04 05:25:41 GMT

    Officials in Butte County delivered a double dose of good news on Camp Fire recovery at a Monday press conference: The number of both the missing and the dead has decreased.

     

    Officials in Butte County delivered a double dose of good news on Camp Fire recovery at a Monday press conference: The number of both the missing and the dead has decreased.

     

  • UC San Diego to use neutral terms: Latinx and Chicanx

    UC San Diego to use neutral terms: Latinx and Chicanx

    Tuesday, December 4 2018 12:06 AM EST2018-12-04 05:06:09 GMT

    UC San Diego announced it has selected Latinx and Chicanx as gender neutral terms to refer to Latinos and Chicanos.

     

    UC San Diego announced it has selected Latinx and Chicanx as gender neutral terms to refer to Latinos and Chicanos.

     
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.