Poway: Jewish family's home vandalized with swastika

POWAY (NEWS 8) – A candlelight vigil was held Monday night in support of a Poway family who, according to authorities, were targeted in a hate crime involving the painting of a swastika on the side of their house.

The incident took place Sunday night – just hours after the start of the Jewish holiday Hanukkah. The Sheriff’s Department said it was called out to the Seibert’s home Sunday night just after 11 p.m.

On Monday, the family told News 8 they would not let an anti-Semitic symbol keep them from proudly celebrating their Jewish heritage. “I was in shock. I was in awe. I was disappointed. I felt personally attacked,” said Shawn Seibert.

To celebrate the first night of Hanukkah the Seibert family had lit the Star of David hanging in their front yard. They also had dreidel projections. “We put it up and the next thing you know, I have swastika on the side of my house and brake fluid on the roof the car. I don’t understand why people can’t co-exists and be peaceful,” said Debbie Seibert.

Debbie has since removed the hate symbol.

According to Debbie, her son Shawn awoke to get a drink of water Sunday night when he heard commotion outside. “I opened the door and shouted tat them – “what do you think you are doing?” Shawn believes it was two suspects who took off on foot.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department said it has its entire unit on the case and investigating the vandalism as a hate crime.

On Monday night, a vigil organized by Marianna Bacilla, was held against hate. “The family needed to know that the community supports them. Nobody should have to go through this alone,” she said.

“Just because they are a few small-minded individuals in the world, the rest of us will come together in times of strife and need,” said Shawn.

The Seiberts said the act of hate will not silence the tradition of their Jewish heritage. “The lights are on. I am not taking them down. They will be on for eight days,” said Debbie.

The Anti-Defamation League attended Monday’s vigil and said it is working with the Sheriff’s Department on the hate crime investigation.