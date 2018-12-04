CBP to conduct operational readiness exercise at Tecate POE

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection is advising the traveling public Tuesday of a scheduled operational readiness exercise that may result in minimal processing delays at the Tecate Port of Entry.

The exercise is planned to begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday and last approximately 10 minutes. During the exercise, the traveling public should be aware of high visibility operations.

On Monday, about 1500 feet from Imperial Beach, several migrants found a section of the fence that was low due to a ditch and were able to squeeze through, some used blankets as ropes to pull each other over the fence, but they were quickly picked up by border patrol.

One person was heard yelling “climb up, stand on my head!” A mother and child made it over the fence and disappeared into the U.S., which motivated the others to keep trying. All this while border agents were nearby and patrolling with a helicopter overhead.

A few people ran once they were on the U.S. side to try and avoid capture, but most of them walked slowly towards agents and turned themselves in to U.S. authorities hoping the illegal entry would allow them to apply for asylum.

Since October, thousands of Central Americans, mostly from Honduras, have traveled north through Mexico toward the United States in a caravan

U.S. President Donald Trump has vowed to stop the migrants entering, sending troops to reinforce the border and attempting a procedural change, so far denied by the courts, to require asylum-seekers to remain in Mexico while their cases are heard.

CBP says they are continually assessing the capabilities of their facilities and has been making necessary preparations. Preparations include participating in operational readiness exercises and the mobilization of resources, as needed, to ensure the facilitation of lawful trade and travel.

Video from Monday shows migrants cross the border fence illegally. Most of them walked directly towards #BorderPatrol and turned themselves in. I explain why in this short clip but tune in to @cbs8 @News8 for #MigrantCaravan coverage as many attempt to seek #asylum in the #US pic.twitter.com/Gu8mdy6Rf1 — Neda Iranpour (@NedaNews8) December 4, 2018

Customs agents will do another “operational readiness exercise” at 10am today at the #Tecate Port of Entry, so you may face delays there. It will be similar to what they did on Saturday at the #OtayMesa #PortOfEntry I explain why on @CBS8 @News8 NEXT. ??: @CBPSanDiego pic.twitter.com/cEeamVSVYm — Neda Iranpour (@NedaNews8) December 4, 2018

