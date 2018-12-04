Experience pajamas & pancake brunch at the Pendry Hotel

A group of local, state and federal law enforcement officers will deliver teddy bears to patients at Rady Children's Hospital on Tuesday as part of the 28th annual San Diego Regional Law Enforcement Teddy Bear Drive.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection closed all lanes from Mexico into the U.S. Tuesday morning for about 10 minutes to conduct an operational readiness exercise at the Tecate Port of Entry.
San Diego Gas & Electric is requesting that the California Public Utilities Commission waive a state-mandated high usage fee that affected some 105,000 SDG&E customers during the summer months, the utility announced Tuesday.
Enjoy a festive holiday brunch at Provisional Restaurant with pajamas from P.J. Salvage, a visit with Santa and classic favorites like pancakes, French toast, eggs benedict and more!
A 56-year-old man who was severely beaten near Petco Park two weeks ago died of his injuries, police reported Tuesday.
A 21-year-old man accused of leading Border Patrol agents on a high-speed pursuit that ended when he crashed the truck he was driving on Interstate 8 in Boulevard, killing three of the suspected undocumented immigrants riding unrestrained in the pickup and injuring seven others, is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday at the El Cajon Courthouse.
A candlelight vigil was held Monday night in support of a Poway family who, according to authorities, were targeted in a hate crime involving the painting of a swastika on the side of their house.
An October recall of ground beef over Salmonella concerns increased Tuesday to include an additional 5 million pounds of product, the USDA announced. It brings the total to more than 12 million pounds.
Temperatures slightly higher Tuesday due to high clouds through the day. A cold front is expected to bring rain to San Diego Wednesday morning.
Officials in Butte County delivered a double dose of good news on Camp Fire recovery at a Monday press conference: The number of both the missing and the dead has decreased.