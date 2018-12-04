Experience pajamas & pancake brunch at the Pendry Hotel

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - Enjoy a festive holiday brunch at Provisional Restaurant with pajamas from P.J. Salvage, a visit with Santa and classic favorites like pancakes, French toast, eggs benedict and more!

News 8's Ashley Jacobs gives you the first ever sneak peek at this all new event at Pendry San Diego. And she's not alone. See what kids and their parents think of the new event as they decorate and dive into pancakes.