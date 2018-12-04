Feel the holiday spirit at events in downtown San Diego

SAN DIEGO (News 8) - Holiday events are happening throughout December in downtown San Diego.



National Cookie Day is December 4 is and Nonna Comfort Italian is celebrating with homemade treats in Little Italy. Italian families have a tradition to cook a variety of goods for the holiday season and Nonna wants to bring that tradition to every home in San Diego. They specialize in to go cannoli packages that come with the shell and filling. This helps to keep them fresh and then they can be assembled right before the holiday party begins. They will be open Christmas Day until 12:00 p.m. for any last minute dessert needs.



Saturday Dec. 8 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. guests that are at least 21 years old are invited to the Toast of Gaslamp. Twenty restaurants and 10 restaurants in Gaslamp Quarter will be participating in this event. With a ticket, guests will receive 20 sips, 20 bites, and 10 shopping deals. Grab your ugly sweaters and Santa hats and snack your way through the Gaslamp Quarter while getting holiday shopping done. To buy tickets online and get more information about Toast of Gaslamp visit the event website.



Sunday Dec. 16 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. all furry friends and their owners are invited to participate in the Vet + Pet West Gaslamp Holiday Pet Parade. All animals and all breeds are welcome to join in on this event. Pet owners are encouraged to register online for the parade as spots tend to fill up quickly. Animals in the parade can win awards for Best Ugly Sweater, Cutest Critter, Best Pet Costume, Best Pet Costume (non-canine), Best Holiday Costume, Best Costumed Duo, Best Costumed Group, Best Float and Best in Show. For more information on the parade and to register furry friends to walk, please visit the Pet Parade website.