Paul McCartney announces 2019 tour date in San Diego

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — Legendary rocker Paul McCartney announced a handful of North American tour dates on Tuesday, including one in San Diego.

The dates announced for McCartney’s Freshen Up Tour all fall in the spring and summer of 2019, with San Diego getting their concert with the former Beatle on Saturday, June 22 at Petco Park.

The tour is McCartney’s first since the release of his newest album Egypt Station which came out in September.

The rock icon last performed in San Diego in 2014, also at Petco Park.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 13 at 10 a.m. McCartney’s website says pre-sale information is coming soon.

McCartney’s full lineup of Fresh Up Tour dates include:

May 23 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Arena

May 27 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

May 30 - Greenville, SC - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

June 1 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

June 3 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

June 6 - Madison, WI - Kohl Center

June 8 - Green Bay WI - Lambeau Field

June 11 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center

June 14 - Arlington TX - Globe Life Park

June 22 - San Diego CA - Petco Park

June 26 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Arena

July 13 - Los Angeles CA - Dodger Stadium

