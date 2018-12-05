USO San Diego opens up Santa Store

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – Hundreds of San Diego military children on Tuesday received the opportunity to pick out the perfect gift for their parents or guardians thanks to USO San Diego’s annual Santa Store event.

In a sea of wrapped presents children picked out wallets, tool sets and electric razors – hoping mom or dad will love it come Christmas morning.

The USO San Diego Santa Store allowed kids like Ava and Lilah Gayhart to pick out holiday gifts for their parents - many who will not be home for holidays as they over seas.

“They choose to do this and when they have to sacrifice for themselves, they also have to sacrifice time with the family,” said Lorin Stewart, CEO of the USO San Diego.

After gifts were picked, a full Christmas dinner and desert was served. Families even took pictures with Saint Nick.

“Sometimes they are separated for long times so the holidays are really a time that the USO San Diego comes into its own and helps those families through events like this,” said Lorin.

As for the Gayharts, the best present of all this year may be that dad, Chief Petty Officer Michael Gayhart, will be home for Christmas this year.

At just ten-years-old, Alyssa Milton, whose dad is a marine, may have described the Santa Store the best: “My mom is always saying it’s mostly for the kids, but I think Christmas is all about love and support.”

Every day, USO San Diego serves the San Diego military community through our centers, programs, and services. The mission of this nonprofit is to enhance the quality of life for Active Duty, Reserve, Guard and their families.

You can join News 8, KFM-BFM and AM 760 for our live drive at Fashion Valley on Thursday, December 13th to drop off your toy or gift!