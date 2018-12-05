Fall storm expected to bring heavy rain to San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A low-pressure system sweeping into Southern California will bring rain throughout San Diego County Wednesday and continue through Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.



The storm system is expected to bring rainfall to the northern reaches of the county Wednesday morning before spreading throughout the rest of the county Wednesday afternoon, according to the NWS.



NWS meteorologists say the storm will drop between 1 to 2 inches of rain in coastal areas through Friday morning, between 1 to 2 inches in the county mountains, between 1 and 1.5 inches in the western valleys and up to a half-inch in the county deserts.



Isolated thunderstorms will be possible in coastal areas Thursday and the showers are expected to end Friday morning, according to the NWS.

The storm is arriving more or less on schedule this morning. Rain will spread across the region today. The morning commute should be damp across much of the L.A. metro and northern Inland Empire. Plan ahead, take it slow, and arrive safe. pic.twitter.com/rYiDQCeW3L — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 5, 2018