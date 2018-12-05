Preliminary hearing set for transient accused in East Village sexual assault

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Wednesday for a transient who allegedly overpowered a woman in the East Village, dragged her into some bushes and sexually assaulted her before running away.

Gary Ryan Cushinberry, 51, who is on felony probation for robbery and failing to appear in court, pleaded not guilty last month to felony charges of assault with intent to commit rape and two counts of digital penetration by a foreign object. He remains held without bail.

Late on the evening of Nov. 5, Cushinberry allegedly grabbed a 26-year old pedestrian walking by herself in the 400 block of 13th Street, pulled her off the sidewalk and assaulted her before fleeing.

Detectives identified Cushinberry -- a recent transplant from Indiana who has been living on the streets of San Diego -- as the alleged perpetrator by means of "several tips and leads," Lt. Jason Weeden said.

Cushinberry was arrested Nov. 14 about 6:45 a.m. in the 200 block of 17th Street.

Deputy District Attorney Martin Doyle said Cushinberry has a criminal past from Indiana that is still being looked into. The defendant faces 21 years in prison if convicted.

Following the preliminary hearing, a judge will decide whether enough evidence was presented for Cushinberry to stand trial.

