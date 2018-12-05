Preliminary hearing set for transient accused in East Village sexual assault

A preliminary hearing is scheduled on Wednesday for a transient who allegedly overpowered a woman in the East Village, dragged her into some bushes and sexually assaulted her before running away.
A low-pressure system sweeping into Southern California will bring rain throughout San Diego County Wednesday and continue through Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures cool Wednesday as a cold front brings wind and rain to the area. More rain expected Thursday.
A 31-year-old Escondido man was jailed Wednesday on suspicion of stealing a car with a 6-month-old baby inside, but the suspected car thief didn't make it far and the infant was found unharmed, police said.
Hundreds of San Diego military children on Tuesday received the opportunity to pick out the perfect gift for their parents or guardians thanks to USO San Diego’s annual Santa Store event.
An intense search is underway to find the person or group of people who painted a swastika on the side of a Poway Jewish family’s home late Sunday night – just hours after the start of the Hanukkah holiday.
Proposed plans for a new state parole office in La Mesa are being met with protests by community members.
Two years ago Cardiff resident Kathleen Brooks took a ride in the Zevely Zone. Kathleen, back then, asked Jeff if he wanted to meet the love of her life - a 1967 Volkswagen Beetle.
If you're waiting to finalize your divorce, you may want to do so before the start of the new year. New tax laws that take effect January 1 will make the process more expensive.
The San Diego City Council unanimously voted, 9-0, Tuesday to invest more than $14 million in homelessness services and programs designed to curb the city's homeless population.