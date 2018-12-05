Trial ordered for transient accused in East Village sexual assault

A transient accused of knocking a woman to the ground as she walked to her car in the East Village, then sexually assaulting her behind some bushes, was ordered Wednesday to stand trial on three felony charges, including assault with intent to commit rape.
Target Corp. has agreed to pay $7.4 million to resolve allegations that it violated terms of a 2011 judgment regarding the company's handling and disposal of retail hazardous waste, San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan announced Wednesday.
It was a twofold celebration on Wednesday for News 8's Ashley Jacobs and so many senior citizens who utilize services offered by St. Paul's Senior Services and St. Paul's PACE.
A low-pressure system sweeping into Southern California will bring rain throughout San Diego County Wednesday and continue through Friday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
Temperatures cool Wednesday as a cold front brings wind and rain to the area. More rain expected Thursday.
A 31-year-old Escondido man was jailed Wednesday on suspicion of stealing a car with a 6-month-old baby inside, but the suspected car thief didn't make it far and the infant was found unharmed, police said.
Hundreds of San Diego military children on Tuesday received the opportunity to pick out the perfect gift for their parents or guardians thanks to USO San Diego’s annual Santa Store event.
An intense search is underway to find the person or group of people who painted a swastika on the side of a Poway Jewish family’s home late Sunday night – just hours after the start of the Hanukkah holiday.
Proposed plans for a new state parole office in La Mesa are being met with protests by community members.
Two years ago Cardiff resident Kathleen Brooks took a ride in the Zevely Zone. Kathleen, back then, asked Jeff if he wanted to meet the love of her life - a 1967 Volkswagen Beetle.