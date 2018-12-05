Celebrating with senior citizens on National Comfort Food Day

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - It was a twofold celebration on Wednesday for News 8's Ashley Jacobs and so many senior citizens who utilize services offered by St. Paul's Senior Services and St. Paul's PACE.

Wednesday is National Comfort Food Day, so Ashley stopped by Specialty Produce to spend time with St. Paul's Senior Services Chef Androssy Escamilla as he crafted the day's menu. They also showed off a new digital cookbook available through the St. Paul's website. Head to the site and click on the "resources" tab to get some of your favorite hearty recipes passed down from local senior citizens.

From there, Ashley went to St. Paul's PACE in El Cajon. PACE is a daily care center for older individuals who want to remain at home, but still need care throughout the day.

On this Wednesday, clients got into the holiday spirit with local children through a volunteer organization run by San Diego Moms Blog.



