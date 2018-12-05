For-profit college closes operations, surprising students

JACKSON, Miss. (AP / NEWS 8) — A troubled chain of for-profit colleges has closed abruptly in dozens of locations nationwide, after its accrediting agency suspended approval.

Birmingham, Alabama-based Education Corp. of America on Wednesday closed schools operating as Virginia College, Brightwood College, Brightwood Career Institute, Ecotech Institute and Golf Academy of America.

The company in October said it owed $46.8 million to unsecured creditors, asking a judge to keep landlords from kicking it out of locations.

ECA earlier announced it was closing some locations once students completed classes, but said it would continue others.

Students of Brightwood College in California who received notification that the school is closing are encouraged to contact the state's Office of Student Assistance & Relief @TheCalOSAR to learn at no cost about their rights & protections under CA law. https://t.co/eS0afHZXVd — California Department of Consumer Affairs (@DCAnews) December 6, 2018

Project on Predatory Student Lending Director Toby Merrill says students can ask the U.S. Department of Education to cancel loans if a school closes.

The company website says information about transcripts and recommendations about transfers will be available starting about Dec. 17.

The vice-president of communications, Diane Worthington, spokesperson for parent company Education Corporation of America, did not respond to News 8's request for comment.

The San Diego Campus has a nursing degree program as well as other medical programs. Vista and Chula Vista campuses have vocational nursing programs.

Brightwood College used to be called Kaplan college locally. In September 2018, ECA announced they would close down 26 campuses nationwide.

The college's administrator at the Balboa Avenue campus, who asked not to go on camera, told News 8 that in San Diego more than 1,000 students would be affected. Students, administrators and faculty were notified of the closure.

In an email to students, Stu Reed, president and CEO said: