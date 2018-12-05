2 US warplanes crash off Japan; 2 found, 5 missing

This week, former President George H.W. Bush’s service dog, Sully, was photographed lying next to his master’s casket.
A Ramona woman is calling for safety regulations for electric scooters – claiming she was hit and injured by one in Pacific Beach.
The trial of a former police officer suspected of being a notorious serial killer who terrorized California in the 1970s and 80s could cost taxpayers more than $20 million.
Nearly four weeks after the devastating blaze leveled her town, Jennifer Christensen was allowed back to return to her home in Paradise, where the first thing she saw was her son's charred tricycle in the front yard.
A Marine refueling plane and a fighter jet crashed into the Pacific Ocean off Japan's southwestern coast after colliding early Thursday, and rescuers found two of the seven crew members, one of them in stable condition, officials said.
A Honduran woman affiliated with a caravan of Central American migrants gave birth on U.S. soil shortly after entering the country illegally amid growing frustration about a bottleneck to claim asylum at official border crossings.
A troubled chain of for-profit colleges has closed abruptly in dozens of locations nationwide, after its accrediting agency suspended approval.
A picture shared by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department on Facebook, showing an adorable K9 sitting in an Amazon delivery box, has gone viral.