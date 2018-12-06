At least one person dead after crash in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - At least one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning on a San Marcos road, authorities said.



Dispatchers received a call shortly before 5:30 a.m. from a person reporting that a car had veered off North Twin Oaks Valley Road near East La Cienega Road and hit a tree, according to Lt. Karla Menzies of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.



At least one person was reported dead at the crash scene, Menzies said. No details about the victim were immediately available.



Deputies from the San Marcos Sheriff's Station shut down all northbound and southbound lanes of North Twin Oaks Valley Road between Del Roy Drive and East La Cienega Road for the crash investigation and clean-up, Menzies said.

