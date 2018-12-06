Body found inside mini-van may be that of missing Escondido woman

ESCONDIDO (NEWS 8) - Authorities are investigating Thursday whether a body found overnight is that of a missing Escondido woman.



A body was found inside a mini-van, in the 19000 block of Lake Drive.



The license plate on the van matches 43-year-old Christie Donehue's vehicle. She was last seen by her son on November 29th.



Sheriff's officials say foul play is not suspected and they're calling off their investigation.



This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.