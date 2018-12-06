Body found inside mini-van may be that of missing Escondido woma - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Body found inside mini-van may be that of missing Escondido woman

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News 8 Team
Bio
Connect
Biography

ESCONDIDO (NEWS 8) - Authorities are investigating Thursday whether a body found overnight is that of a missing Escondido woman.

A body was found inside a mini-van, in the 19000 block of Lake Drive.

The license plate on the van matches 43-year-old Christie Donehue's vehicle. She was last seen by her son on November 29th.

Sheriff's officials say foul play is not suspected and they're calling off their investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KFMB-TV. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.