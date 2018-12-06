Police activity closes down both sides of Coronado Bridge - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Police activity closes down both sides of Coronado Bridge

By Jarrett Wright, Digital Content Producer
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - A Sigalert has been issued for northbound and southbound interstate 5 transitions to westbound Coronado Bay Bridge due to police activity.

The eastbound traffic on the bridge has been stopped at the toll plaza. 

Commuters are advised to enter Coronado via Imperial Beach and the Strand.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

