Police activity closes down both sides of Coronado Bridge

A Sigalert has been issued for northbound and southbound interstate 5 transitions to westbound Coronado Bay Bridge due to police activity.
The U.S. military says one of two crew members recovered after two Marine Corps warplanes collided off the Japanese coast is dead and five others remain missing.
A pregnant Los Angeles Chargers fan says a photo shows a Pittsburgh Steelers fan choking her on Sunday as the two teams faced off at Heinz Field.
At least one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning on a San Marcos road, authorities said.
Temperatures will begin to rise through the weekend under high pressure and weak offshore flow. Scattered rain continues Thursday.
Authorities are investigating Thursday whether a body found overnight is that of a missing Escondido woman.
Several brands of infant liquid ibuprofen are being recalled as they might contain higher -- and potentially more dangerous -- concentrations of the drug.
The second winter storm to roll across the region in a week is expected to drop moderate but steady rain throughout San Diego County Thursday and bring a slight chance of thunderstorms in coastal areas, forecasters said.
This week, former President George H.W. Bush’s service dog, Sully, was photographed lying next to his master’s casket.
A Ramona woman is calling for safety regulations for electric scooters – claiming she was hit and injured by one in Pacific Beach.