Threat prompts lockdown at Scripps Ranch High School

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A threat against Scripps Ranch High School prompted an hourlong lockdown of the campus Thursday.
Administrators directed staffers at the Treena Street campus to secure students and themselves in their classrooms and offices shortly after 11:30 a.m. as school police began searching for any possible hazards, according to the San Diego Unified School District.
The precautionary measures were lifted at about 12:30 p.m., the district reported.
Details on the nature and circumstances of the threat were not immediately available, SDUSD spokeswoman Maureen Magee said.
UPDATE: The lockdown has been lifted and classes are resuming as planned. https://t.co/6TFthUkoOt— San Diego Unified (@sdschools) December 6, 2018
