San Diego third graders surprised with new bikes by the Padres

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The Padres partnered with the Bikes for Kids Foundation to make holiday wishes come true for 83 third grade students from Cesar Chavez Elementary on Thursday.

The 83 deserving students attended their morning assembly when they were all surprised with a new bike and helmet.

On hand to help celebrate were Padres players, the Pad Squad and even the Friar!

