News 8 Throwback: Former President George H.W. Bush in San Diego over the years

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — The passing of former President George H.W. Bush last week has many reminiscing about his life of service and his legacy.

During his time in the public eye, the senior George Bush made several visits to San Diego. We found a few clips in our News 8 archives and wanted to share them with our viewers as Americans and the world mourn "41" this week.

In the spring of 1983, then Vice President George H.W. Bush visited San Diego to attend several events. News 8’s Liz Pursell reported on the first - a speech before the American Apparel Manufacturers Association at the Hotel del Coronado. News 8 reporter Susan Lichtman reported on Bush's second engagement in town where he attended and spoke at a fundraiser for the California Republican Party at Vacation Village.

The next day, George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara Bush were given a morning tour of the USS Ranger in San Diego. The two were dropped off on the deck of the aircraft carrier by a Navy helicopter. Bush had specifically asked to visit a carrier while in San Diego. News 8 reporter Lorraine Kimel reported on Bush’s visit, which included a look at capabilities of the six different types of aircraft onboard. The Vice President also received a replica of the ship’s bell from the oldest commissioned officer in the Navy.

During the summer of 1987, Vice President George H.W. Bush visited Marines at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego. The day started with a showcase of what new recruits went through – including getting their new haircuts and clothing. News 8’s Lorraine Kimel reported on Bush observing the Marines basic training – known as the toughest in all of the services. Bush was also in the midst of fundraising for his presidential campaign. It was estimated that he would pull in $1-million at a series of seven fundraisers during his visit to the Southwest.

In 1988, presidential nominee George H.W. Bush made a stop in San Diego on Labor Day. His campaign trail visit in America’s Finest City focused on meeting with fishermen and fish plant workers – showing Bush's interest in "the working man." News 8’s Lorraine Kimel amusingly observed that by mid-morning the then Vice President had touched as many fish as he had shaken hands. Bush also made some promises during a San Diego speech related to his economic policy. His wife Barbara Bush was also in town speaking about why her husband had chosen Dan Quayle as a running mate.

In 1992, as George H.W. Bush was on the campaign trail seeking re-election, the President made a stop in San Diego at the Los Peñasquitos Canyon Preserve. The purpose of his visit was to speak with Republican supporters about environmental concerns in California and the nation. News 8 reporter Hal Clement talked about the delicate subject and how Bush and other politicians worked to come across as both pro-environment and pro-business. President Bush’s speech in San Diego also touched on the economy and the North American Free Trade Agreement.

