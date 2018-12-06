San Diego mom shares lessons learned from raising son with autis - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

San Diego mom shares lessons learned from raising son with autism in new book

By CBS News 8 Team
SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) — A San Diego mother is sharing her son's journey with autism to help create a better world for those living with disabilities.

Her book "Radical Inclusion" explains how we can help others feel like they belong.

Andrea Moriarty joined Morning Extra to discuss her book and more.

