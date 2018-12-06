Storm prompts San Diego airport-weather warning

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A potential for lightning and whipping winds prompted meteorologists to issue an airport-weather warning for Lindbergh Field this Thursday afternoon.

The alert for San Diego's bayside air-travel hub will be in effect for an hour, beginning at 4 p.m., the National Weather Service advised.

Over the period, ground lightning strikes will be possible, coupled with winds up to 30 knots and gusts to 40 knots, the agency reported.

More thunderstorm activity could follow later in the evening, the NWS advised.

Thunderstorms and heavy rain developing along the I-15 in northern San Diego County. Please use caution while driving! Stay safe. #cawx pic.twitter.com/uI7tPhAlLB — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 6, 2018