AM 760 hosts day of giving for Warrior Foundation

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) – On Friday, KFMB Stations along with News 8’s sister radio station, AM 760 KFMB, will host a Day of Giving to raise money for the Warrior Foundation Freedom Station.

In Thursday’s Zevely Zone, Jeff explains how this year’s fundraiser will help send military heroes home for the holidays and much more.

Ask a warrior why they served their country and you can expect a humble answer. Perry Price served in the Army, but it was cancer that took his leg.

When he needed transitional housing following the military, he found a door to knock on at the Freedom Station.

Perry’s living in his own cottage for just $800 a month – compliments of the Warrior Foundation.

He says with a big smile, "I've never seen anything like it, ever, nowhere."

Sandy Lehmkuhler founded the non-profit organization in 2004, when she saw amputees coming home from war with little support.

The Warrior Foundation is in the process of building Freedom Station Two.

If you would like to make a donation, you can tune into AM 760 KFMB Friday from 6am to 6pm or click here to make an online donation.