Fugitive wanted for warrant related to robbery charge, known to frequent North County San Diego

Each week, the News 8 Crimefighters help authorities in looking for fugitives in San Diego.
This week’s fugitive is:
Donald Broyhill
DOB: 1/13/1976 (42)
Description: White male
6’0” tall, 175 lbs.
Blonde hair, green eyes
Below is a picture of this week’s fugitive and details about why she is wanted:
Donald Broyhill is wanted by the San Diego Fugitive Task Force for an outstanding felony warrant (no bail) for his arrest related to a robbery charge. Broyhill has previous convictions for robbery, auto theft, burglary, brandishing a weapon, and hit and run. Broyhill is known to frequent the North County area.
If you have information call CrimeStoppers at (888) 580-TIPS. A reward is being offered for her arrest and remember you can make a tip and still remain anonymous.
