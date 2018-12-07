Kevin Hart steps down as Oscar host

FILE- In this Feb. 28, 2016, file photo, Kevin Hart speaks at the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. The newest members of the film academy won't cast their first Oscar ballots until next year, but they already have ideas about who should host th

HOLLYWOOD (CNS) - Actor/comedian Kevin Hart announced Thursday night he has stepped down as host of the Oscars, hours after Twitter posts surfaced that Hart later said were insensitive.

"I have made the choice to step down from hosting this year's Oscar's....this is because I do not want to be a distraction on a night that should be celebrated by so many amazing talented artists," Hart tweeted. "I sincerely apologize to the LGBTQ community for my insensitive words from my past."

"I'm sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again."

Hart drew criticism for a 2011 tweet "Yo if my son comes home & try's 2 play with my daughters doll house I'm going 2 break it over his head & say n my voice "stop that's gay." The tweet was deleted Wednesday or Thursday.

Hart was named as the show's host on Tuesday.

"For years I have been asked if I would ever host the Oscars and my answer was always the same, I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it's suppose to," Hart wrote on his Instagram page. "I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars.

"I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time. To be able to join the legendary list of (hosts) that have graced that stage is unbelievable. I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now. I want to thank my family/friends/fans for supporting me & riding with me all this time. I will be sure to make this year's Oscars a special one. I appreciate (the Academy) for the opportunity. Now it's time to rise to the occasion."