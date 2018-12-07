Kevin Hart steps down as Oscar host

'To Kill a Mockingbird' was never on Jeff Daniels' school curriculum. Now he's playing Atticus Finch in Aaron Sorkin's Broadway adaptation.
'Ben is Back' star Julia Roberts and her friends get together for a recurring Mahjong night, a game that she sees a metaphor for life.
'Becoming' author and former First Lady Michelle Obama's conversation with Stephen was too long for TV. When she goes long, we go 'Enjoy, Internet!'
Garth Brooks went from aspiring professional athlete to country music megastar. His new special 'Garth: Live at Notre Dame' will air Sunday at 8:00pm on CBS.
'The Cool Kids' star David Alan Grier nearly broke the internet with a post about cooking collard greens, a food the actor says "get outta you faster than they get in you."
Jon Stewart takes over the Late Show desk for a flipped interview with Stephen Colbert about their old days at the Daily Show and Colbert Report.
'Fire and Blood' author George R. R. Martin shares his writing inspirations, which range from Tolkien to his childhood pet turtles.
'Them' author and Nebraska Senator Ben Sasse cities the Constitution in his explanation for why he thinks President Trump could have made a better pick for acting attorney general than Matt Whitaker.
'Where Did You Get This Number?' author Anthony Salvanto helps Stephen take stock of the outcome of the 2018 Midterm elections.