Hundreds evacuated to SDCCU stadium after Alpha Project floods in Barrio Logan

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - The Alpha Project, the temporary homeless shelter in Barrio Logan, on Thursday night flooded due to heavy rain - leading to the evacuation of hundreds of homeless people.

Those who are staying at the shelter were bused to San Diego County Credit Union Stadium in Mission Valley.

A hazmat crew was called to the Alpha Project because the Porta-Johns are under water - contaminating the flood water around the shelter. 

The American Red Cross announced Thursday night it would also open a shelter at the Paradise Valley Seventh Day Adventist Church (2701 East 8th Street, National City, CA 91950) for those affected by flooding in National City and San Diego. 

The shelter will provide for the immediate needs of those affected by the floods who do not have a place to stay. Services include a safe and clean place to stay, food, hydration, comfort kits with personal hygiene items, emotional support and health services.

The shelter will remain open for as long as there is a need.

MTS also reported delays due to tracks being flooded. The MTS stations at Fashion Valley and Plaza Bonita had been closed and service was not available. 

The Grayhound station in downtown San Diego was also flooded due to the heavy rain.

Passengers and workers had to be rafted across the street. 

