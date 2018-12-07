Encinitas: Man caught on camera breaking into woman's home

The Alpha Project, the temporary homeless shelter in Barrio Logan, on Thursday night flooded due to heavy rain - leading to the evacuation of hundreds of homeless people.
Actor/comedian Kevin Hart announced Thursday night he has stepped down as host of the Oscars, hours after Twitter posts surfaced that Hart later said were insensitive.
California became the first state in the nation to require homes built in 2020 and later be solar powered, following a vote by the Building Standards Commission.
Dozens more Catholic priests who served in Southern California have been accused of sexually abusing children, according to two reports issued Thursday.
U.S. Border Patrol arrests on the Mexican border jumped 78 percent in November from a year earlier to the highest level in Donald Trump's presidency, with families and children accounting for a majority for a third straight month.
A Chula Vista homeowner captured the moment a Stanley Steemer worker paused his work to salute former President George H.W. Bush during the burial ceremony on Thursday.
A Lakeside woman was shocked at what her security camera captured in her backyard: it was a mountain lion pacing around, likely looking for something to eat.
The passing of former President George H.W. Bush last week has many reminiscing about his life of service and his legacy. During his time in the public eye, the senior George Bush made several visits to San Diego. We found a few clips in our News 8 archives and wanted to share them with our viewers as Americans and the world mourn “41” this week.
On Friday, KFMB Stations along with News 8’s sister radio station, AM 760 KFMB, will host a Day of Giving to raise money for the Warrior Foundation Freedom Station.