Encinitas: Man caught on camera breaking into woman's home

By Chris Gros, Reporter
ENCINITAS (NEWS 8) - Terrifying moments for a Leucadia woman when a man broke into her home while she was inside.

The woman was able to chase him off, and now police are looking for the suspect who was caught caught clearly on camera by the victim's doorbell camera.

News 8's Chris Gros reports from Leucadia with more on the brazen break-in.

