San Diego's MTS reminds residents to consider public transit for December Nights Festival

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego's Metropolitan Transit System reminded residents Friday that they can get to holiday festivities like December Nights in Balboa Park by using the agency's trolley and bus service.
Traffic is expected to be heavy for most of the afternoon and evening Friday and Saturday near Balboa Park due to the event. MTS officials advise residents on the Rapid 215 bus line and the Route 7 bus line to expect delays from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday. Both bus routes will detour around the park during the event.
Bus stops on Park Boulevard between University Avenue and C Street will be closed because of December Nights, which will affect bus Routes 1, 10 and 11. All other bus and trolley routes will continue on their normal schedules, according to MTS.
The agency advises all residents who plan to take an MTS bus or trolley to use the MTS Compass Cloud app to hasten the ticketing process. Residents can visit MTS' December Nights webpage at sdmts.com/inside-mts/events/december-nights-balboa-park or call MTS information and trip planning at (619)233-3004 for more information about closed stops and bus and trolley service.
