Arraignment set for Escondido man accused of stealing car with baby inside

VISTA (CNS) - Arraignment is scheduled on Friday for a 31-year-old Escondido man accused of stealing a car from in front of a store with a 6-month- old baby inside, then driving to a parking lot less than two miles away.

Dispatchers received a call from the infant's mother at 10:06 p.m. Tuesday reporting that her Mercedes-Benz sedan was stolen from outside a 99 Cents Only store at the Civic Center Plaza Shopping Center on North Escondido Boulevard with her 6-month-old child inside, Escondido police Sgt. Suzanne Baeder said.

It wasn't immediately clear where the mother was when the car was taken or why the baby was left alone in the car.

A short time later, a police officer spotted the car in a parking lot in the 1200 block of North Escondido Boulevard, less than two miles from the shopping center where the car was taken, Baeder said.

As the officer approached, the suspect -- later identified as Anthony Guerrero -- got out of the car and ran, but he was taken into custody after crossing the street and the baby was found inside the car unharmed, Baeder said.

Guerrero was booked into Vista jail on suspicion of kidnapping, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of a controlled substance, Baeder said.

