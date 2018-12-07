Escondido: Man accused of stealing car with baby inside pleads not guilty

On Friday, loved ones gathered in Coronado High School stadium to honor Justin Meek, the 23-year-old who was killed in the Borderline Bar & Grill shooting in Thousand Oaks last month.
At least four businesses in Moreana were flooded Friday when an eight-inch pipe burst, causing a big mess for people who work in the neighborhood.
An Escondido man accused of stealing a car containing an infant, then driving to a parking lot less than two miles away, pleaded not guilty Friday to charges of car theft, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of methamphetamine.
Sheriff Bill Gore Friday announced that his department stands by its decision that the death of a woman whose bound and nude body was found hanging from a balcony at a historic Coronado mansion seven years ago was a suicide, despite a civil jury's ruling that she was murdered.
A sheriff’s deputy who died in a mass shooting at a California bar was shot five times by a gunman who massacred 11 others, but the officer was killed by friendly fire, authorities said Friday.
The Inn at Rancho Sante Fe and a local philanthropist will host a fundraiser on Friday to help victims of wildfires in California.
Temperatures will begin to rise through the weekend under high pressure and weak offshore flow. Cool temperatures return early next week.