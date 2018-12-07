The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe to hold fundraiser for California wildfire victims

RANCHO SANTA FE (CNS) - The Inn at Rancho Sante Fe and a local philanthropist will host a fundraiser on Friday to help victims of wildfires in California.

The Holiday Pop-Up Shoppe will feature local merchants, a 50/50 raffle and specialty cocktails, with 10 percent of event proceeds going to victims of recent California wildfires and the California Fire Foundation. Vista Deputy Fire Chief Ned Vander Pol is expected to attend the event and discuss how the foundation supports both families and firefighters who are affected by wildfires.

"Our thoughts and hearts are with the families who endured a tragic loss from these wildfires ...," said philanthropist Janet Lawless Christ, who helped organize the event. "... We as a community wanted to help the fire victims in their recovery by raising funds, so we turned this special holiday event into a fundraiser."

The fundraiser is expected to begin at 4 p.m. at the Inn at 5951 Linea Del Cielo. Residents can get more information about the event and inquire about fundraiser vendors by calling Lawless Christ at (858) 335-7700.