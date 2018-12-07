The Inn at Rancho Santa Fe to hold fundraiser for California wildfire victims

More than 300 homeless people remain at SDCCU stadium Friday morning after heavy rain and flooding prompted evacuations from a tented shelter in the East Village, authorities said.
The Inn at Rancho Sante Fe and a local philanthropist will host a fundraiser on Friday to help victims of wildfires in California.
Temperatures will begin to rise through the weekend under high pressure and weak offshore flow. Cool temperatures return early next week.
Arraignment is scheduled on Friday for a 31-year-old Escondido man accused of stealing a car from in front of a store with a 6-month- old baby inside, then driving to a parking lot less than two miles away.
San Diego's Metropolitan Transit System reminded residents Friday that they can get to holiday festivities like December Nights in Balboa Park by using the agency's trolley and bus service.
The Alpha Project, the temporary homeless shelter in Barrio Logan, on Thursday night flooded due to heavy rain - leading to the evacuation of hundreds of homeless people.
Actor/comedian Kevin Hart announced Thursday night he has stepped down as host of the Oscars, hours after Twitter posts surfaced that Hart later said were insensitive.
California became the first state in the nation to require homes built in 2020 and later be solar powered, following a vote by the Building Standards Commission.
Dozens more Catholic priests who served in Southern California have been accused of sexually abusing children, according to two reports issued Thursday.