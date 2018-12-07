San Diego County Sheriff to give update on Rebecca Zahau death review

SAN DIEGO (NEWS 8) - San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore will give an update Friday regarding a review of the death of Rebecca Zahau, whose bound and nude body was found hanging from a balcony at a historic Coronado mansion in the summer of 2011.
The 32-year-old woman's death was ruled a suicide, but a civil jury last spring found that the younger brother of her boyfriend sexually assaulted and killed her.
Two weeks after that decision, which included an award of more than $5 million in damages to Zahau's mother, the Sheriff's Department announced that it was reopening its investigation in the case "in the spirit of transparency and open-mindedness."
